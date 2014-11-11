 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwi remains unchanged as market stands by for US Federal Reserve meeting

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand dollar is little changed, having climbed about 1 per cent last week, as the market awaits Janet Yellen's last policy meeting as chair of the US Federal Reserve.

File image of a stack of coins.

The kiwi traded at US73.42 cents as at 8.30am today in Wellington from US73.53c in New York on Friday. The trade-weighted index slipped to 74.66 from 74.71.

The Federal Open Market Committee will conclude its two-day meeting on Wednesday, the last one with Yellen as chair before Jerome Powell takes over. While the FOMC is not expected to announce a rate hike on Wednesday, it is widely expected to raise its target rate during its March meeting.

"The FOMC is expected to play a straight bat, with the market convinced that the Fed will hold off another rate hike until the March meeting," said BNZ currency strategist Jason Wong.

Trading may be relatively subdued in New Zealand until Asia wakes up, with the Auckland anniversary day holiday keeping some participants at home. Little local economic data is scheduled for this week.

The local currency has gained 3.5 per cent so far this year as heightened political uncertainty has left the greenback out of favour with a brief US federal government shutdown, introduction of trade tariffs and looming debt ceiling.

The greenback came under greater scrutiny last week when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a weaker currency was good for trade, comments US President Donald Trump later said were taken out of context when advocating a stronger greenback under his administration.

On Monday morning, the kiwi traded at 90.55 Australian cents from A90.69c in New York on Friday.

It fell to 4.6388 Chinese yuan from 4.6470 yuan, decreased to 59.12 euro cents from 59.18c and traded at 51.88 British pence from 51.915p. It traded at 79.83 yen from 79.87 yen last week.

Related

Economy

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Sign.

One dead and five in hospital after fiery crash near Queenstown

02:07
2
The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

02:11
3
Authorities are calling for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the city's south to come forward.

Fatal Dunedin fire now suspected double homicide - police

00:30
4
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

5
The PM wasn't fazed when asked how she was coping as a "working mum, and working PM"

'Laneway is where I did permanent damage to the hearing in my left ear' - PM hitting annual music festival today

00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.


00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 