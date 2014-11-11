Kiwi remains unchanged as market stands by for US Federal Reserve meeting

The New Zealand dollar is little changed, having climbed about 1 per cent last week, as the market awaits Janet Yellen's last policy meeting as chair of the US Federal Reserve.

File image of a stack of coins.

The kiwi traded at US73.42 cents as at 8.30am today in Wellington from US73.53c in New York on Friday. The trade-weighted index slipped to 74.66 from 74.71.

The Federal Open Market Committee will conclude its two-day meeting on Wednesday, the last one with Yellen as chair before Jerome Powell takes over. While the FOMC is not expected to announce a rate hike on Wednesday, it is widely expected to raise its target rate during its March meeting.

"The FOMC is expected to play a straight bat, with the market convinced that the Fed will hold off another rate hike until the March meeting," said BNZ currency strategist Jason Wong.

Trading may be relatively subdued in New Zealand until Asia wakes up, with the Auckland anniversary day holiday keeping some participants at home. Little local economic data is scheduled for this week.

The local currency has gained 3.5 per cent so far this year as heightened political uncertainty has left the greenback out of favour with a brief US federal government shutdown, introduction of trade tariffs and looming debt ceiling.

The greenback came under greater scrutiny last week when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a weaker currency was good for trade, comments US President Donald Trump later said were taken out of context when advocating a stronger greenback under his administration.

On Monday morning, the kiwi traded at 90.55 Australian cents from A90.69c in New York on Friday.