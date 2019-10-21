Kiwi refugee accused of people-smuggling denied bail in Australia

A New Zealand resident accused of being part of a people-smuggling operation that led to hundreds of people drowning has been denied bail in Australia.

Maythem Kamil Radhi was extradited to Brisbane and charged with helping asylum seekers to travel from Indonesia to Australia in 2001.

The overcrowded fishing vessel used in the operation sank, leading to 353 adults and children drowning.

Brisbane Magistrate Annette Hennessy rejected Radhi's request for bail because there was "substantial motivation" for him to leave Australia.

He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.