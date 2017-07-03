 

Kiwi portrait 'masterpiece' to go under hammer after being lost for 100 years

An important portrait of an Auckland founding father - which had been lost to the art world for more than 100 years - is set to go under the hammer.

This 1903 portrait of former Auckland mayor Sir John Campbell - which had been lost to the art world for more than 100 years - is set to go under the hammer next month.

Source: Supplied

Former Auckland mayor Sir John Campbell is thought to have sat down for the portrait, painted by Louis Steele, in 1903.

He is seen seated in front of a window at his mansion, called Kilbryde, which he built in 1881 on the site of what is now the Parnell Rose Gardens.

Rangitoto Island can be seen through the window in the background.

International Art Centre director Richard Thomson says the painting, which will be auctioned on August 8, is an important window into Auckland's past, in part, because Kilbryde was demolished in 1924.

However, the painting is also significant because its location and whether or not it still existed had been a mystery for more than 50 years, he said.

Privately owned for more than 100 years, the painting was never publicly exhibited.

"The art world knew of its existence only because Steele was photographed in his studio in 1903, sitting in front of the portrait," Mr Thomson said.

"It is a national treasure and there is huge excitement that it has been rediscovered."

Mr Thomson said the piece could fetch up to $500,000.

He said Sir John made a major contribution to Auckland, and when he died in 1912, aged 94, his body was taken from Kilbryde to be buried at One Tree Hill in one of the largest funeral processions in the city's history.

Painter Steele arrived in Auckland in about 1886, aged 44, and took a great interest in painting portraits of Maori chiefs and elders.

He taught Charles Goldie, who later became the most significant painter of Maori subjects in New Zealand art history.

Steele and Goldie also collaborated in 1898 to produce what is considered the country's best-known history painting, titled The arrival of the Maoris in New Zealand.

The painting caused a sensation when exhibited but led to a rift between Steele and Goldie after Steele resented the attention his former star pupil was getting.

Steele died in 1918 aged 76.

