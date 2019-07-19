TODAY |

Kiwi political journalists stuck in Melbourne after second plane breaks down

A plane bringing political journalists back to New Zealand from Melbourne after a Defence Force plane broke down yesterday, has itself broken down.

A number of press gallery journalists were on an Air New Zealand flight set to leave Melbourne for Auckland this morning when it was halted due to technical problems.

It had to be towed back to the gate.

A computer problem grounded the Royal New Zealand Air Force Boeing 757 yesterday. It was meant to return the prime minister, her staff and journalists to New Zealand.

Jacinda Ardern's office confirmed she flew home on a commercial flight which landed at Auckland Airport at about midnight, and her schedule for today has not been interrupted.

The Defence Force has said the break-down was caused by a computer problem in the Royal New Zealand Air Force Boeing 757 that took the prime minister to Australia.

All of the prime minister's staff were able to return on the same commercial flight as her.

Trip a success despite Australia standing firm, PM says.

Ms Ardern is hailing her trip as a success despite failing to secure any policy changes from Australia.

She promised to raise Australia's deportation policy when she sat down with her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison yesterday.

But Australia has refused to back down.

Following the meeting, Ms Ardern told reporters she'll continue to push the matter, describing it as corrosive, unfair and unjust.

But she said New Zealand won't escalate the difference in position by taking any retaliatory action.

Ms Ardern said the highlight of the trip was engaging with Kiwi businesses in Australia doing a great job of entering the overseas market.

Jacinda Ardern was set to fly home on the aircraft this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS
