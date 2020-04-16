TODAY |

Kiwi philanthropist creates virtual solution amid cancellation of Poppy Appeal during Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic cancelling Anzac Day services and postponing Poppy Day appeals, one philanthropist has found a solution to fill the RSA’s coffers.

Andrew Barnes of the Perpetual Guardian Trust has set up a ‘Let’s not forget’ Givealittle page to keep the RSA’s coffers full. Source: 1 NEWS

Philanthropist Andrew Barnes, the founder of the Perpetual Guardian Foundation, has put together $25,000 through the foundation towards a ‘Let’s Not Forget’ page.

The foundation took over as the new owners of Givealittle this year.

“The RSA had to make the very difficult decision to cancel the Poppy Day appeal,” he told TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning.

“We’re encouraging Kiwis to give, if they can, so we can top their [the RSA’s] coffers.”

Mr Barnes, who used to serve in the navy, said he sees Anzac Day as a day that defined New Zealand.

“It is the time that we all come together to pay the respects to people who have given to make this country what it is today.”

He said the trust was supporting a range of charities through the pandemic to ensure they can keep its staff and continue their services.

“Thousands of charities have been reaching out… and saying ‘How do we keep going?’”

He said the Government could announce initiatives to help charities.

The RSA relies on Poppy Day appeals to raise all of its funds for the year.

So far, over 600 people have donated nearly $41,000 to the 'Let's Not Forget' page.

