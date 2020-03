After Seven Sharp brought you the story of pentathlete Rebecca Jamieson, adapting to life in lockdown in Italy, the Kiwi has finally returned home safely.

However, after returning to New Zealand, Jamieson has shown symptoms of coronavirus, currently waiting on test results to determine if she has Covid-19.

Seven Sharp's Lucas de Jong caught up with Jamieson as she settles back into life at home.