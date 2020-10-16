TODAY |

Kiwi passengers detained in Melbourne after arriving under travel bubble arrangements - reports

Source:  1 NEWS

More than a dozen passengers originally from New Zealand have been detained after arriving in Melbourne, Australian media reports.

The 14 passengers had arrived in Sydney under the new trans-Tasman bubble arrangements, which mean they didn't have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

However, they then managed to board a connecting flight to Melbourne, which isn't accepting international arrivals, ABC News reports.

Today was the first day New Zealanders were able to travel to Australia under the new bubble arrangements.

