Kiwi parents told to get off their phones while their kids are in the water

Watch your children, not your mobile phone is the message of a new campaign promoting safety at swimming pools.

A study led by Otago of University researcher Chris Button found 62 per cent of six to 11-year-olds can't swim 100m.

The NZ Recreation Association says the Poolsafe campaign aims to remind parents and guardians that accidents can happen in seconds.

"Even if there are plenty of lifeguards at a pool, putting down your cellphone and making sure there are no distractions can mean the difference between life and death," aquatics programme manager Tracey Prince said.

"As a caregiver you should support the lifeguard by giving the kids your full attention."

NZRA is running the campaign with Water Safety NZ, which says that on average, six children under five drown each year, while 34 more are hospitalised.

Almost nine in 10 of those incidents can be attributed to inadequate supervision.

