 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwi parents stressed over having to 'shell out hundreds of dollars' for school uniforms - survey

share

Source:

NZN

As parents get ready to send their little ones back to school, a new survey has revealed almost nine out of 10 parents are worried about the cost of kitting out their kids.

Source: 1 NEWS

School uniforms are the biggest worry for 88 per cent of parents who experience financial stress when buying appropriate clothes, while others want more flexibility in their schools' uniform policy.

One in five parents revealed they sacrificed basic necessities including food, electricity, clothing and personal hygiene in order to cater for the cost of sending their children back to school, a survey by researchers Pure Profile says.

"It is astonishing for parents that have difficulty keeping up with basic everyday costs to then have to shell out hundreds of dollars for something they don't have a choice in, which doesn't necessarily represent affordability or value for them," financial coach Shula Newland says.

Data found the average cost of a school uniform is $265, while parents ideally wanted to spend just $131.

Of the more than 500 parents surveyed 72 per cent said uniforms were too expensive while 53 per cent thought they were poor quality.

Related

Education

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Mushfiqur Rahim collapsed in worrying fashion after this Tim Southee bouncer clattered into his helmet.

Watch: Bangladesh skipper felled by vicious bouncer, stretchered off as NZ hunt victory

2
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

00:30
3
Tim Southee and Trent Boult struck as New Zealand searched for a remarkable Test win.

Live updates: Raval goes as Black Caps chase 217 for improbable victory in Wellington

00:25
4
ZM has announced a free Waitangi Day music festival in Taupo.

Flochella: New Waitangi music festival announced

00:24
5
Police body-cam shows just how lucky the officers were to escape serious injury.

Graphic video: Screaming UK cop fends off hammer-wielding killer with baton before he attacks another cop

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

Toddlers needs constant supervision around water because "they can disappear in the blink of an eye".

00:08
The Breakfast host came across a pair of the rare birds on Ulva Island off Steward Island.

Hilary Barry's wilderness kiwi encounter: 'They took my breath away'

The Breakfast host posted video of the encounter on Ulva Island.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'He opened the gate in 21 seconds unassisted' - quick-climbing toddler a warning for parents to be wary of pools

An Aussie mum has posted an alarming video demonstrating the ease her toddler scaled a fence.

Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

McCaw told Woman's Day it was a chilled out day at Olive Grove on Saturday.

00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

Winston Peters 'misleading' Pike River victims' families over mine re-entry – Bill English

The NZ First leader has said re-entry into the mine is non-negotiable in any coalition deal.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ