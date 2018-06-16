 

Kiwi parents share top-baby-tips with ready-to-burst PM Jacinda Ardern

With Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expected to go into labour any second now, she's at a point where she says she just feels enormous. 

Ms. Arden, who is due to tomorrow, says she’s been warned of the sleep deprivation
Source: 1 NEWS

She is due tomorrow but is well aware that "anything could happen at anytime." 

In the last week, the Prime Minister hasn't been venturing far from Auckland, ensuring that she stays within driving distance of Auckland Hospital.

However, she did make an appearance at Feildays in Hamilton yesterday, which celebrated it's 50th anniversary this year. 

As the country awaits the arrival of the "first baby", some Kiwi parents have passed on their top tips for the mother-to-be. 

"I wish someone had told me to have a good sleep before I had the baby. Like sleep, sleep, sleep", said one mother. 

Ms. Ardern says she has been warned of sleep deprivation, but seemed unphased by the prospect. 

"Actually, at the moment, probably already a little sleep deprived", she said. 

Another mother warned her of the number of nappy changes involved and to be prepared to be caught off-guard in public.

One Kiwi father galantly suggested Scott, his own name, for the baby, whose gender is yet to be revealed.

"It may be hard to look after the baby and also do well in your work, but I think she can do that," said a supportive parent.

Winston Peters is set to take over as acting Prime Minister, while Ms. Ardern takes six-weeks maternity leave, which will kick in as soon as she enters the hospital.

Ms. Ardern wants to reassure the country that she will still be around. 

"I am not dead, I have not exited from the country, I will just be in Sandringham."

