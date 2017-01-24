 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwi panelbeaters have 'more work than we can cope with right now'

share

Sam Kelway 

1 NEWS Reporter

More than 600 apprentices are needed over the next three years to cope with new car registrations and collisions.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Sam Kelway

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
A dog's life suddenly turned better when Bear's chain was cut and he had his first visit to the beach after the rescue in New York.

Watch: Moving moment Bear the dog is freed after spending 15 years chained up outside

00:42
2
With their crew packing up around them, Juanita Phillips and Brigid Glanville realised the camera was still rolling.

Aussie reporters left squirming after live cross goes wrong: 'We're still on air'

00:16
3
Father of six Trinity Ropiha has gone a shade above your normal birthday gifts for his teenaged son.

'He was mature enough' - Rotorua tattoo artist's emotional birthday gift to teenage son

00:42
4
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Video: 'We are truly overwhelmed' - Auckland band Resonate gets call up from Ellen's people as Moana mash-up keeps going bonkers

02:04
5
The minimum wage is set to be raised to $15.25 from April 1st, but is it enough to close the gap between rich and poor?

Minimum wage going up for New Zealand's lowest paid workers

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:29
v

Watch: A beaming Venus Williams pirouettes across court in triumph after charging in to first Aussie Open semis in 14 years

The 36-year-old is the oldest woman to advance this far at the Aussie Open during the Open era.

00:33
Congestion on the roads and increasing car numbers has led to a shortage of skilled repairers.

NZ's huge panelbeater shortage leaving existing guys struggling to cope

One Auckland panelbeater says they have more work than they can handle.


00:34
Winston wasn't going to let Gareth Morgan get away with his 'Cheshire cat' jibe at Ratana.

Watch: 'It's been a long time since I've been ravaged by a toothless sheep' - Winston Peters serves an ace at Gareth Morgan

Peters wasn't going to let Gareth Morgan get away with his 'Cheshire cat' jibe at Ratana.

00:24
Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Swanson on Sunday.

'Highly dangerous' tagging by 'idiots' on Auckland train: Police investigating with potential for $10k fine

The youths were caught on camera and their work was washed away less than a day later.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ