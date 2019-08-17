Kiwi-owned luxury car used by Queen Elizabeth on royal tour to go under the hammer in Auckland

A kiwi-owned classic car ridden by Queen Elizabeth II herself is set to be auctioned this weekend.

Terry Sutherland and his wife Maxine are handing over one of their most prized possessions.

“I retired at 60 and then I suddenly thought I wasn't quite happy about staying at home too much so I saw this business was for sale and so I went out and bought it. Consequently I ended up with nine cars.”

One of those cars, a 1958 Rolls Royce Silver Wraith. There’s thought to be only four manufactured in the world.

This Silver Wraith was built for the Australian Royal Tour, transporting the Queen, her husband Phillip and their entourage.

It later went on to transport Princess Margaret on her Australia visit, as well as Pope John Paul in the 1980’s.

The car itself can fit eight guests, including the driver, and even comes equipped with a blue light to indicate when a special guest is riding.

After 12 years transporting guests on their big days, Terry says its time to shut up shop and smell the flowers.

“We’ll miss the old girl… She’s been beautiful to drive.”

And for good reason, Webb’s Auction House have priced the car between $200,000 to $250,000.