Kiwi one of 19 injured after Melbourne car crashed into pedestrians

A New Zealander has been injured after a car deliberately mowed down passengers on a busy Melbourne street yesterday.

Nineteen people have been injured, four critically after a Suzuki SUV drove into the crowd last night on Flinders Street in the CBD.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to 1 NEWS a New Zealand citizen has been injured.

"The New Zealand High Commission has offered consular assistance to the New Zealander and their family," a spokesperson said.

"Due to privacy considerations we are unable to provide any further information.

"The High Commission remains in contact with local authorities following this incident."

A four-year-old boy with head injuries is among 19 people injured in the incident, including the 32-year-old driver.

The man, who was arrested by an off-duty officer, is known to police following a 2010 minor assault matter, and has a history of drug use and mental health issues.

Acting Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton says the man was on a mental health plan but was not on bail or any corrections order.

"He is still in custody, under arrest for these offences, for what we allege was a deliberate act," Mr Patton told reporters last night.

Those hospitalised vary in age from four to 83, including the off-duty police officer.

Mr Patton said there was no evidence to suggest any links to terrorism but investigations continue.

He said the man was alone in the car and accelerated as he drove on tram tracks down Flinders Street.

Police were on the scene within 15 seconds of the incident, Mr Patton said.

A second man, 24, was arrested after being seen filming the incident and was found with three knives in his bag although police believe he has no links to the incident.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the "evil and cowardly" act has affected all Victorians but urged the public to go about their festive activities.