Kiwi musician in New York finding new way to survive nine months into Covid-19 pandemic

A Kiwi musician living in the US is one of millions of Americans trying to find a new way to survive nine months into the Covid-19 pandemic

Sally Gates has been playing to crowds across America for more than a decade, but her career as a musician collapsed almost overnight. Source: 1 NEWS

Sally Gates has been playing to crowds across America for more than a decade, but her career as a musician collapsed almost overnight.

The music school she worked at also closed.

“We didn't realise how long it would be, we thought within a month things would come back so to start with it was almost nice, I can relax for a minute and focus on my own thing,” she said.

“It's been hard to keep work coming in, you have to be resourceful, look for different ideas.”

Nearly 11 million Americans are out of work, double the number of unemployed when the pandemic began, and still new Covid cases are rising at more than 200,000 every week.

Gates knows she won't be back on stage for a while yet but she's writing music for a film soundtrack while she knows the city's nightlife will come back.

“It's an amazing place, we're very fortunate for the scene that was here, it's a great community,” she said.

