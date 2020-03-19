Kiwi music artists getting creative online after coronavirus chaos cancels concerts

One of the many sectors feeling the punch of Covid-19 is the music industry.

Kiwi artists are having to cancel shows, leaving them and their support crew out of pocket.

In a world right now where live music isn’t possible, artists are getting creative at solving the problem.

Overseas the big names are using their down time and technology to keep others entertained and Kiwis aren’t sitting still either, giving solo shows online and taking to Skype to teach guitar.