Kiwi mums urging their kids to come home from London amid coronavirus pandemic

Nelson-born Matt Costello arrived in London in November last year. The 28-year-old says his mum is worried for his safety and told him to come home.

Kiwi-born Ella Soryl (left) and Matt Costello (right) live in London, but their parents want them to come home. Source: Supplied

"Mum is stressing me out. It makes me a little bit nervous to think I’ve got no family here, we don’t know where the virus is at and what this could actually be," he told 1 NEWS.

The fashion designer who appeared on Project Runway New Zealand says his clothing line is booming online and came to London to crack the European market.

He’s also dabbling in some freelance photography work.

Mr Costello says his heart says to stay and ride it out, but he admits if the UK shifts into lockdown, he may struggle financially.

"I have a little bit of savings in the bank as well, but I kind of want to use that for investment at home and buy property."

Yesterday the Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters advised New Zealanders overseas to return home immediately as commercial flights could soon cease.

"More than 80,000 Kiwis could be left stranded if they don’t come home now," he said.

Cantabrian Ella Soryl, who works in film and television post production, says her mum wants her home too and she’s unsure what to do.

"I’m in a pivotal point in my career right now," she told 1 NEWS.

"If I leave, I have no job to go back to and would have to start at the bottom of the ladder again."

The 25-year-old is in her sixth day of self isolation in her West London apartment after she believes she contracted the virus.

She says after eating lunch she felt uneasy and sleepy, and spent three days in an intense fever.

"I felt achey all through my body and it was really hard to even stand up without the dizziness or leg pains taking over.".

She says she talked through her symptoms with her GP over the phone and after self-isolating, is feeling more positive.