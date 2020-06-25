TODAY |

Kiwi mums who turned to parenting support group pay it forward through volunteering

Source:  Seven Sharp

Two Kiwi women impacted by the generosity of a parenting organisation are sharing their stories as they return the kindness by volunteering.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’ll keep that brain ticking along, make your CV attractive and you might just love it. Source: Seven Sharp

When they were new mums, Cath Day and Rachel Warwick both turned to parenting support group PIPS for help. Now years on, both women have returned to pay the help forward to other parents.

The organisation is a charity with only two part-time staff meaning funding is limited but volunteers are priceless.

Manager Sarah Apiata says in a season where jobs are tight, volunteering is a great way to boost people’s employment opportunities.

“I think we're in a season where people are having to consider new jobs, new possibilities and volunteering's a really awesome way to get those skills and experience,” she said.

For the full story, watch the video above.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:49
More suspects identified in New Zealand man's murder in Melbourne
2
'Tricky and vulnerable situation' - Visa applicants desperate for clarity
3
'Spray and walk away' - Peters references old advert when asking for evidence of homeless man sneaking into quarantine
4
Awkward: Health Minister David Clark shifts border fiasco blame to Ashley Bloomfield
5
Top tips on cutting down on your power bill this winter
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Elderly man in critical condition following Dunedin house fire

How much better is 5G? - 1 NEWS reporter takes a test drive of the new network
02:12

Govt's First Home grant not enough for most first home buyers, figures show
02:26

Questions about transfer protocol raised as three new Covid-19 cases shifted from Auckland