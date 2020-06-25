Kiwi mums who turned to parenting support group pay it forward through volunteering

Two Kiwi women impacted by the generosity of a parenting organisation are sharing their stories as they return the kindness by volunteering.

When they were new mums, Cath Day and Rachel Warwick both turned to parenting support group PIPS for help. Now years on, both women have returned to pay the help forward to other parents.

The organisation is a charity with only two part-time staff meaning funding is limited but volunteers are priceless.

Manager Sarah Apiata says in a season where jobs are tight, volunteering is a great way to boost people’s employment opportunities.

“I think we're in a season where people are having to consider new jobs, new possibilities and volunteering's a really awesome way to get those skills and experience,” she said.