 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwi mum fights to end restraints in Japan's psychiatric hospitals after son dies in care

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A New Zealand mother whose son died after being restrained in a Japanese psychiatric hospital is to present a petition to the Japanese government to stop using the restraints.

Kelly Savage.

Kelly Savage.

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

Kelly Savage, who was 27 and bi-polar, was admitted to a psychiatric hospital following a manic episode in May last year, but died 10 days later when his breathing and heart stopped.

The exact cause of his death is not known, but it's believed Deep Veined Thrombosis or DVT, is a probable cause, because he wasn't able to move.

He was tied to his bed with leg, waist and wrist restraints almost the entire time he was in the hospital.

The Savage family is now campaigning for the end of restraints in Japanese psychiatric hospitals.

Kelly's mother, Martha, told Nine to Noon Japan's treatment of the mentally unwell was akin to the middle ages.

"They still keep people for years in not only restraints, but also in isolation. The United Nations considers both to be torture. So they're allowing their hospitals to torture patients under the auspices of care," she said.

She said the number of people being held in restraints had doubled in the last 10 years and currently 10,000 patients are being held in restraints.

"They say it's to try and keep them from hurting themselves, but they tie them down and they give them intravenous medicine, which in Kelly's case made him very out of it. So he wasn't any kind of danger to anybody, he was just lying there. So there's no real reason to keep him in restraints.

"Except they don't have many people taking care of them, there's one nurse for every 48 patients," she said.

Kelly Savage with his mother, Martha, and father, Michael, during his graduation from Victoria University with a BA in Japanese and Psychology.

Kelly Savage with his mother, Martha, and father, Michael, during his graduation from Victoria University with a BA in Japanese and Psychology.

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

Regular hospitals aren't allowed such low staffing ratios, but psychiatric hospitals are, Mrs Savage said.

Kelly's death wasn't an isolated incident, six months later another man died in similar circumstances.

Mrs Savage said because her son was moved to another hospital before his death, there was no investigation, or coronial inquest.

"In Japan there's this law that was supposed to be making hospitals be reviewed, if there's a death in the hospital. But the law is toothless, because the hospital's have to agree to it. So if the hospital administrator for whatever reason, they don't have to give any real reason, they just give a fake reason like 'it was not in our hospital'," she said.

The Japanese Health Ministry did start an investigation, which was supposed to be finished by 31 March, but it failed to reach an agreement.

"They said they had representatives from the patients, and hospitals, and lawyers and so on but they couldn't come to agreement by the time they were supposed to finish. So they didn't tell us what they were going to do about that," she said.

This Thursday - the anniversary of her son's death - Mrs Savage will present her petition to Japan's Health Ministry, and says she'll be asking for three things.

"I want Japan to stop allowing psychiatric hospitals to kill their patients through their poor care. To do that I want them to acknowledge the problem exists, I want them to change the laws and I want them to enforce the laws when they're changed," she said.

The petition is open until tomorrow.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

07:29
1
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Ashburton company selling collectables shuts up shop after dozens of complaints - 'So annoyed'

2
Christine Lyons.

Grisly details of Aussie love triangle killing that left 'vulnerable' mother dead emerge


00:29
3
Samantha Grant definitely won't be receiving an invitation to the Royal wedding on Saturday.

Watch: Meghan Markle's half-sister threatened to write tell-all book called Princess Pushy

00:22
4
The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets.

'Equality is something I'm staunch on' - TJ Perenara on speaking out on Israel Folau's anti-gay comments

00:30
5
Street has been absent from her morning radio show for a month.

Hits co-hosts give update on Toni Street's condition as she battles severe illness - 'A lot of people don't understand how sick Toni's been'

02:07
Ms Ardern is intending to take six weeks maternity leave, with her baby due on June 17.

Jacinda Ardern releases letter outlining details of Winston Peters' six weeks as acting Prime Minister - and when he should contact her

Ms Ardern is intending to take six weeks maternity leave, with her baby due on June 17.


00:22
The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets.

'Equality is something I'm staunch on' - TJ Perenara on speaking out on Israel Folau's anti-gay comments

The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau’s controversial tweets.

01:51
TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Rain to make way for fine but chilly weather over much of the country today

TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

"My Mum has had to live with me for the last month as I've barely been able to leave the house".

01:43
The owners say the merger of three clubs will actually be better for the community.

'There is no loop hole' - boss of Tokoroa venue planning to install 30 pokie machines denies exploiting government legislation

Pockets 8 Ball Club faces legal action from angry locals opposing the gaming licence.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 