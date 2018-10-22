Kiwi movie star Julian Dennison's twin brother Christian selected as a youth Member of Parliament

Unlike most 15 year olds, Christian Dennison already has his career planned out.

The Year 11 Hutt International Boys School student has just been selected as a youth Member of Parliament for the Rimutaka electorate.

And Parliament is where he sees himself in the future too.

"I think if I can be involved in change for my own life and change for my descendants and my community, that's pretty interesting,” he told 1 NEWS.

Some New Zealanders might recognise his last name too. His twin brother is actor Julian Dennison, from ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople’ and ‘Deadpool 2’ fame.

"I've always been into youth justice, and helping those who need it and doing what is right. And Julian has always been... a bit of a clown,” Christian said, laughing.

Christian is also a bit of a social media star, starring in a series of online videos to encourage kids to get outdoors, and gaining traction a year ago with an online plea to our politicians about better pronunciation of Te Reo Māori.

"I went to sleep and I woke up and it had 50,000 views.”

The twins' mum, Mabelle Dennsion, said she’s proud of her sons, taking very different career paths.

“Really proud, of the opportunities that they've received and then gone for that. So it's really cool."

Youth Parliament is held every three years and the next will be held in July next year.

Around 140 teenagers are selected to be youth MPs and youth press gallery members.

But Christian has already had a taste of politics, meeting with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. They first met, where else, but over social media and later met in person in Auckland.

The Prime Minister told 1 NEWS she sees future Prime Minister potential in the 15-year-old.

"I’m constantly encouraged by the number of young people I see who are genuinely interested in politics. And I can see the difference they can make in this place, which is good for all of us," she said.

Current Rimutaka MP, and Education Minister, Chris Hipkins agrees.

"I have to say I said to the other people on the panel when he walked out, ‘that guy is going to be Prime Minister one day’. I don't want to jinx it for him though!"

Christian wants to study law and Te Reo at university before getting stuck into his political career.