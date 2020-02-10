TODAY |

Kiwi millionaire facing child pornography charges expected to plead not guilty

Ryan Boswell, Australia Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

A New Zealand millionaire facing child pornography charges is expected to plead not guilty.

Sir Ron Brierley faces six charges of possessing child exploitation material. Source: Nine

Sydney-based businessman Sir Ron Brierley made his first appearance at Downing Centre Local Court today, facing six charges of possessing child exploitation material.

The 82 year-old was detained by Australian Border Force officials as he tried to board a flight from Sydney to Fiji in December 2019.

It's alleged that detectives seized Brierley's laptop and electronic storage devices and found more than 200,000 images and 500 videos.

Brierley was knighted in 1988 after leading a series of corporate raids and takeovers during the 1970s and 1980s. He retired in June last year.

Defence lawyer Penny Musgrave said that Brierley was planning to plead not guilty to the charges, but that a plea had yet to be formally entered.

Brierley has been excused from attending court when the matter returns in April. He has been bailed under strict conditions to his Sydney home.

New Zealand
Australia
Crime and Justice
Ryan Boswell
