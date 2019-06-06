TODAY |

Kiwi man killed in Darwin rampage may have prevented deaths by attacking gunman

One of the four people killed in the Darwin shootings was a New Zealander, who police say may have prevented further deaths after attacking the alleged shooter.

Four men were shot dead and a woman injured when alleged gunman Ben Hoffman went on a shooting rampage in Darwin's CBD on Tuesday night.

The landlord of 52-year-old Kiwi Rob Courtney told 1 NEWS he was a "lovely bloke" who died after trying to stop the attacker.

Australian police also say it's possible the Kiwi's actions prevented more deaths.

Hoffman's undergone surgery for knife wounds and was interviewed by detectives for the first time today.

Police say Hoffman will be drug tested as they suspect he was under the influence of methamphetamine.

He's expected to be charged with four counts of murder.

    Rob Courtney, 52, died in the June 4 incident. Source: 1 NEWS
