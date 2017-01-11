Kiwi man allegedly stabbed to death outside church in Perth

An outpouring of love and condolences has flooded Facebook for a Kiwi man who was stabbed to death outside a Perth church on Tuesday night.

Former Taumarunui High School student Piri Phillips, 20, was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital with stab wounds to his back and chest after 6pm on Tuesday night, but died a short time later, Yahoo.com.au has reported.

It's alleged Mr Phillips was stabbed in an unprovoked attack on William Street in the Perth CBD.

Shocked onlookers and staff from a nearby bar tried desperately to save the 20-year-old, who had relocated from New Zealand to Perth's south.

Piri Phillips was stabbed to death outside a Perth church. Source: Facebook/Piri Phillips

A 37-year-old man, Travis Raymond Robinson, appeared in court yesterday, charged over Mr Phillips' death.

Robinson is also accused of assaulting another man, Peter Robert Henry, and is facing a charge of assault with intent to prevent arrest of a person over that.

Robinson, from Nollamara, is yet to enter any pleas to the charges and was remanded in custody to appear at Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on January 25.

Friends of Mr Phillip took to Facebook to pay tribute, with Helen Sultanowsky describing him as "the most gentle and loving soul".

Gemyni Jamila posted: "My heart breaks knowing I'm not gonna see you around anymore, you looked after me in my darkest times... had heart of gold you always looked out for me."

Hannah Patia wrote: "R.I.P my brother blessed to have spent the last day with you always in my heart forever."