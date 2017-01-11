 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwi man allegedly stabbed to death outside church in Perth

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An outpouring of love and condolences has flooded Facebook for a Kiwi man who was stabbed to death outside a Perth church on Tuesday night.

Former Taumarunui High School student Piri Phillips, 20, was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital with stab wounds to his back and chest after 6pm on Tuesday night, but died a short time later, Yahoo.com.au has reported.

It's alleged Mr Phillips was stabbed in an unprovoked attack on William Street in the Perth CBD.

Shocked onlookers and staff from a nearby bar tried desperately to save the 20-year-old, who had relocated from New Zealand to Perth's south.

Piri Phillips was stabbed to death outside a Perth church.

Piri Phillips was stabbed to death outside a Perth church.

Source: Facebook/Piri Phillips

A 37-year-old man, Travis Raymond Robinson, appeared in court yesterday, charged over Mr Phillips' death.

Robinson is also accused of assaulting another man, Peter Robert Henry, and is facing a charge of assault with intent to prevent arrest of a person over that.

Robinson, from Nollamara, is yet to enter any pleas to the charges and was remanded in custody to appear at Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on January 25.

Friends of Mr Phillip took to Facebook to pay tribute, with Helen Sultanowsky describing him as "the most gentle and loving soul".

Gemyni Jamila posted: "My heart breaks knowing I'm not gonna see you around anymore, you looked after me in my darkest times... had heart of gold you always looked out for me."

Hannah Patia wrote: "R.I.P my brother blessed to have spent the last day with you always in my heart forever."

Another friend Dalton Jut Chullun Mc posted: "All the love my cuz rest easy. Can't believe you're gone cuz so young, you got me stunned looking back over those childhood memories."

Related

Australia

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
Trump refused to answer questions from Jim Acosta following recent allegations about his links to Russia.

'Your organisation is terrible' – President-elect Donald Trump in vicious clash with respected CNN reporter

00:25
2
The superstar is currently on vacation in New Zealand and has been spotted in Rotorua.

Pictures: 'We started blasting his music to see if it was him' - superstar Sam Smith hops aboard holidaymakers' boat on Lake Tarawera


00:25
3
Social media users are lashing out at Jetstar after a family was kicked off a flight from Bali to Adelaide, but the airline stands by its decision.

Watch: Aussie family with young child booted off flight Jetstar flight, but was it the right decision?

00:27
4
The former Black Caps captain could only manage 15 runs before he was caught out by Scorchers' Ashton Agar.

Former Black Caps skipper McCullum facing suspension after Heat loss

5
Piri Phillips was stabbed to death outside a Perth church.

Kiwi man allegedly stabbed to death outside church in Perth

00:25
The superstar is currently on vacation in New Zealand and has been spotted in Rotorua.

Pictures: 'We started blasting his music to see if it was him' - superstar Sam Smith hops aboard holidaymakers' boat on Lake Tarawera

The British performer is currently holidaying in New Zealand.

01:44
Free rides, free prizes and free parking make for a great day out.

Thousands of intellectually disabled children enjoy a day out at Auckland's Funfest

Free rides, free prizes and free parking make for a great day out.

02:27
Family First wants sex education to be left up to parents, not schools.

Sex education debate sparked over claims images shown to primary school children are too graphic

Family First wants sex education to be left up to parents, not schools.

02:02
With home ownership rates at their lowest in more than 60 years, more than a third of Kiwis are renting.

Having trouble finding a rental property or even a room in Auckland? You're not alone

With home ownership rates at their lowest in more than 60 years, more than a third of Kiwis are renting.

00:37
Obama says bolder action needs to be taken on tackling climate change for future generations.

Barack Obama: 'To deny climate change denies the spirit of our nation'

Obama says bolder action needs to be taken on tackling climate change for future generations.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ