TODAY |

Kiwi-made automated public toilets making a splash in the US

Source:  1 NEWS

A Kiwi-made throne is changing perceptions about the public toilet after going viral on video-sharing service TikTok.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Exeloos have been named the top toilets in the US. Source: Seven Sharp

The award-winning Exceloos aren’t just self-cleaning - they also have automated doors, touchless hand-washing systems and will even play a sweet tune.

Exeloo managing director Craig van Asch told Seven Sharp said it was “a bit of a shock to us that people would get that excited about a category of product that people don’t generally get too excited about”.

“All of a sudden, we started getting a lot more enquiries, a lot more interest and some really quick orders which was very unusual.”

Exceloo COO Andy Harris added while he's unsure how many million views they've received on social media, they've had "phenomenal success" since buying the company during last year's lockdown. 

The New Zealand-made self-cleaning toilet has even won the coveted title of Best Restroom in America.

“I think it was awarded to the park that our toilet was in and it was on the back of the fact that they had this space age Star Trek-type unit sitting in their park,” van Asch said.

To find out more about the award-winning dunny, watch the video above. 

New Zealand
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:39
Finance Minister 'can't predict' effect Government's housing package will have on rents
2
Concern as thousands of Kiwi kids popping pills to help them sleep
3
Witness speaks of horror as Mainfreight driver caught on camera pulling risky overtaking manoeuvre
4
Israel Adesanya dropped as ambassador by BMW after rape comment
5
China sanctions Britons after EU move on Xinjiang forced labour camps
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:42

Wild oyster fishery in Southland devastated at discovery of deadly parasite
01:52

'Dream come true' — Auckland Museum lights up for rainbow community
02:10

Concern as thousands of Kiwi kids popping pills to help them sleep
00:39

Finance Minister 'can't predict' effect Government's housing package will have on rents