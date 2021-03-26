Kiwi-made automated public toilets making a splash in the US

A Kiwi-made throne is changing perceptions about the public toilet after going viral on video-sharing service TikTok.

The award-winning Exceloos aren’t just self-cleaning - they also have automated doors, touchless hand-washing systems and will even play a sweet tune.

Exeloo managing director Craig van Asch told Seven Sharp said it was “a bit of a shock to us that people would get that excited about a category of product that people don’t generally get too excited about”.

“All of a sudden, we started getting a lot more enquiries, a lot more interest and some really quick orders which was very unusual.”

Exceloo COO Andy Harris added while he's unsure how many million views they've received on social media, they've had "phenomenal success" since buying the company during last year's lockdown.

The New Zealand-made self-cleaning toilet has even won the coveted title of Best Restroom in America.