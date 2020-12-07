TODAY |

Kiwi locked up in Covid-ravaged Bali prison says he'll die there if not helped

Source:  1 NEWS

A New Zealander locked up in a Bali prison, where Covid-19 is rampant, is sick and says he'll die if he's not helped.

Anthony de Malmanche was arrested in Bali six years ago, caught with drugs in his suitcase. Source: 1 NEWS

Antony de Malmanche was arrested in Bali six years ago, caught with nearly two kilogrammes of methamphetamine in his backpack.

The 58-year-old was found guilty of drug trafficking, but he maintains his innocence, saying he was a pawn in an online scam.

His family and legal team say he was scammed by a highly-organised cartel.

"He's there for the wrong reasons in the first place," his son Shaun de Malmanche says.

"I don't think he should be convicted to death for essentially been gullible on the internet."

Since his arrest, though, de Malmanche's health has rapidly deteriorated.

He has chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder and says he's slowly drowning as fluid fills his lungs.

"On and off usually gets pretty sick, cold achy, yeah he's had issues with his heart, as well he's been diagnosed with angina," Shaun says.

As well, the prison is well over capacity and it's understood Antony shares a small cell, described like a "broom closet", with three other inmates.

But the cell is paid for by family, with the alternative a lot worse.

"If you don't pay, you don't get a room you don't get a bunk, you just have to pretty much fend for yourself," Shaun says.

Covid-19 is rife in the prison and de Malmanche has asked to be released on health grounds.

In October he wrote to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying he was "at very high risk of death here", also describing the prison as "overcrowded" with "no chance of isolation".

In a statement to 1 NEWS, the Prime Minister's office says it received the letter and the request is the responsibility of the Foreign Affairs Minister. But Minister Nanaia Mahuta says she can't comment for privacy reasons.

"I just want the Government to try and work together with the Indonesian government to get him home," Shaun says.

"He's got grandkids here and children here that just miss him and they don't want to lose him."

New Zealand
Asia
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
