Kiwi legend Bruce McLaren's replica race car now on display

A unique red car has just gone on display at the Southward Car Museum, north of Wellington.

The replica of the first car raced by Bruce McLaren featured in the last year's documentary about the legendary Kiwi-born Formula One driver.

It has joined hundreds of old classics and rare vehicles at one of the largest private car collections in the Southern Hemisphere.
 
Bruce McLaren lived and breathed cars - the faster the better.  

The sporting legend raced them until 1970 when he died at the age of just 32 while testing one of his cars.

McLaren restored a 1929 Austin 7 Ulster with his dad - Les - in the family garage as a teenager in the early 1950s - the beginning of his short but successful racing career. 

The car is the new pride and joy of Southward museum manager Craig Andrews.

"It was something that we wanted to do ... we wanted to really celebrate the life of Bruce McLaren ... we just picked up another McLaren race car ... so we just thought well if we can get his first race car then we can work on that and develop something that actually reflects the racing heritage that Bruce McLaren had for New Zealand," he said. 

The museum paid around $5000 for the car body on Trade Me. 

While you might not see modern race drivers Greg Murphy or Scott Dixon behind the wheel of a small Austin - the tiny car packed a lot of punch in its day. 

Roger Donaldson directed the McLaren film. 

He grew up watching McLaren race and said he was one of the greats.

"The people who knew Bruce really really loved him ... he was obviously a really inspirational person with a small band of Kiwi guys that he got around and took to England ... he really was a leader," he said.

The director signed a little tribute to McLaren in the red car World's Fastest Austin - a reference to his other film.

Fellow car-nut Duncan Fox is a member of the Bruce McLaren Trust.

He said McLaren would be proud to have the little red Austin on display.

Checkpoint caught up with him at the heritage centre at Hampton Downs, near Auckland, which is dedicated to the racing driver. 

"What we've got here at Hampton Downs is the beginning of a permanent museum for Bruce, but not only Bruce, we celebrate as many of our good local drivers as possible... and we are lucky in New Zealand... it must be the water - but we seem to be able to produce good drivers," he said. 

Roger Donaldson said McLaren was proof that New Zealand punched above its weight.

"People love to go fast... I think driving in New Zealand is a real pleasure... the roads are very demanding and there's not a lot of traffic on the roads compared with the rest of the world," he said. 

Along with the small red Austin, and another 1969 McLaren replica, the Southward Car Museum plans to add a modern day McLaren to complete the set.

New Zealander Clinton Thinn has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after being convicted of murder in the United States.

The 30-year-old was found guilty of strangling his cellmate with a prison shirt.

The judge in the San Diego Superior Court also ordered Thinn to pay Lyle Woodward's funeral costs, of $2700.

Prosecutor Karra Reedy told the court that Thinn was dangerous and had made threatening remarks in a probation interview.

But his lawyer said the comments had been misunderstood.

Clinton Thinn is the stepbrother of National MP, Nikki Kaye.

Clinton Thinn has been found guilty of killing a cellmate in a California prison in 2016.
Source: 1 NEWS
A birthday party in South Auckland took a turn for the worse when a fight broke out down the road and a gun was pulled.

The group of teenagers were drinking in a garage on Wilson Place, in Papakura, when they heard gunshots around 1:00am, reports the NZ Herald.

"We were having a couple of beers and heard a raruraru outside," said 18-year-old Harmony Stewart.

"Just people fighting and then everyone ran out on the street and then we heard the shotgun."

She says people went running when they heard multiple shots fired.

"They came back in covered in blood, I was just trying to help them."

Stewart's letterbox is peppered with gunshot holes and police have cordoned off the property. 

She says she hasn't been able to go in for a clothes or dog food.

Police have been making enquiries this morning and have requested CCTV footage from the local dairy.

"I don't know why it happened at my house," said Stewart. "Probably gang stuff, it's always gang stuff around here."

Police say the shots were fired from a vehicle towards a group of people on the street.

"Three males, two 16 year-olds and an 18-year-old, received minor injuries," says Detective Senior Sergeant Graeme Fleming.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider public.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist Police is asked to call Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or report anonymously to Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.

