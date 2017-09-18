 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Kiwi lamb exports to UK drop to record low

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand lamb exporters are eschewing the weak British market in favour of other more lucrative trading destinations.

different cuts of fresh raw

Lamb meat on display for for sale in shop (file picture).

Source: istock.com

That's pushed the volume of meat sent to what was once the nation's biggest export market to a record low last month, AgriHQ says.

"The UK lamb market is slowly becoming less pivotal to NZ exporters," AgriHQ analyst Reece Brick said in his monthly report.

"A steady decline in lamb consumption combined with a loss of economic confidence following Brexit has resulted in a challenging market environment.

"Exporters have largely chosen to divert their product to higher-paying markets, and this will be a strategy that increases over time."

Just 1274 tonnes of frozen lamb made its way to the UK from New Zealand in August, the lowest monthly volume since AgriHQ records began in December 2006.

Across the months of July and August, New Zealand frozen lamb exports to the UK were down 32 per cent on a year ago and were 38 per cent behind the five-year average, AgriHQ said.

NZ lamb exports to continental Europe also fell 11 per cent to 2946 tonnes in August, the lowest level for the month since AgriHQ records began, and 22 per cent behind the five-year average.

New Zealand exporters have focused on the chilled trade to the UK, which is still achieving very solid prices, Mr Brick said.

Prices for chilled lamb for the Christmas trade is expected to be ahead of last year as customers seek to secure product following scarcity of supply last year, he said.

Mr Brick said prices in the UK and continental Europe are likely to adjust as supply from New Zealand increases and production reverts to frozen, but will still remain at historically high levels.

Related

Economy

Business

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
Eight taggers wearing masks spray painted the train during a 4.45pm stop yesterday.

Watch: 'Senseless vandalism' - Auckland train passengers stranded as gang of taggers launch blitz attack, deface exterior of carriage

02:30
2
1 NEWS' Political Editor wouldn't let Bill English off the leash over his party's attack ads on Labour.

'You're just out there to scare voters. Are you not proud of your record?': Corin Dann fires off at English as Q+A heats up

00:44
3
Farmers took to the streets of Morrinsville today, making their message heard.

'They're expressing a legitimate point of view' - English asked if National was involved in farmers' protest in Ardern's home town

00:30
4
Aumua was at it again, scoring a great try in Wellington's 55-14 win over Canterbury.

'Unbelievable!' Wellington's Asafo Aumua embarrasses Canterbury's fullback with ridiculous footwork and speed

00:43
5
The former White House press secretary made fun of his infamous inauguration crowd speech during the show's opening.

Watch: Sean Spicer stuns Emmys crowd by rocking up and mocking himself - as reeling Melissa McCarthy tries to suppress grin

02:30
1 NEWS' Political Editor wouldn't let Bill English off the leash over his party's attack ads on Labour.

'You're just out there to scare voters. Are you not proud of your record?': Corin Dann fires off at English as Q+A heats up

The 1 NEWS Political Editor got into Bill English who hit back hard.

01:16
The flanker was sent home for personal reasons before the first Bledisloe Cup Test last month.

Kaino, Todd return in All Blacks squad to face Argentina - Beauden Barrett, Retallick and Whitelock rested

Patrick Tuipulotu also makes his return in Steve Hansen's 28-man squad for the trip to Buenos Aires.

00:42
NZ should go after companies not paying their fair share, says Shamubeel Eaqub.

Is NZ a high-taxed country? Economist says 'hell no' and calls for tax crackdown on companies

NZ should go after companies not paying their fair share, says Shamubeel Eaqub.

00:50
Just days out from the election, the Deputy PM says she's never seen people so interested in politics.

'I've never seen people so engaged in politics and policy' - Paula Bennett buzzing about election interest

Just days out from the election, the Deputy PM says she's never seen people so interested in politics.

02:12
Many residents in the small town of Kaikohe say they've been forgotten by politicians.

Election countdown: Northlanders say 'there's no work and nothing for the young ones to do'

Many residents in the small town of Kaikohe say they've been forgotten by politicians.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 