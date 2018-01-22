 

Kiwi kite skier reaches Antarctica's remote Gothic mountains

Freezing Antarctic temperatures, glaciers, unexpected crevasses and hundreds of kilometres stood between Kiwi Mark Sedon and his dream of reaching what is considered the most remote mountains on Earth.

Kite surfer being pulled by his kite across the snow

Kite skier (file picture).

Source: istock.com

None of that got in the way of his goal to reach Antarctica's Gothic Mountains - and he did just that on December 5 - along with two companions.

Mr Sedon, who is originally from Christchurch, joined fellow explorers, United Kingdom's Leo Holding and France's Jean Burgun for the 51-day adventure.

The trio have become the first independent expedition to explore the Gothic Mountains and it's the first time such a long polar journey has been combined with technical alpinism.

This saw the trio pull, with their kite skis, 200kg of climbing and camera gear and essentials needed to survive.

After 17 days of kite skiing across 300km of snow and glaciers, the trio reached the Gothic Mountains and ascended it, forging their own route - making it one of Mr Sedon's biggest achievements in life.

"It took us 21 hours to climb and it was a tough climb, it's a life highlight," Mr Sedon told NZ Newswire.

"I felt like I trained for this my whole life."

The climb was just one of many challenges their expedition faced - as the trio constantly faced weather reaching -35C with winds that brought the wind chill factor to -60C at times.

After climbing the mountain, the journey was far from over, with a further 1400km to cover in order to reach the plane that would carry them off the continent and back to civilisation.

Mr Sedon was ecstatic that the trip went off without a hitch, considering that "there's so many things that could've gone wrong".

Not only did the trio deal with isolation, but continuous daylight fills the continent this time of year.

"It's daylight 24/7 there, so there was a point where we kite skied through the night," he said.

Mr Sedon has been chasing adventure his whole life.

He regularly guides Antarctica ski tours, has tackled Mt Everest and was the first person to climb the Queenstown Lakes District's 18 mountains over 2500m.

After successfully climbing some of the world's most remote mountains, Mr Sedon said after a few days' rest - he was ready to do it all over again.

