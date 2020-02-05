TODAY |

Kiwi with a kind heart recognised for her work helping South Aucklanders in need

Source:  1 NEWS

Stephanie Nash describes her friend Melissa Atama as a “giver” and someone who is “all about the community”.

Melissa Atama offers support with addiction, housing, clothing and food. Source: Seven Sharp

The Clendon Pride Project is an initiative dreamed up by Melissa Atama, and offers those in South Auckland support with addiction, housing, clothing and food, and they even clean up graffiti and rubbish.

It’s all about empowering people and giving people tools to help themselves and those around them.

Ms Atama says everyone “deserves to have the best life they can have”.

This week’s ASB Good as Gold recipient, Melissa has been given $10,000 to make life a little easier for herself.

