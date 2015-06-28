What are Kiwi kids reading during coronavirus lockdown?

It may have been written more than 20 years ago, but J.K Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is still as popular as ever.

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter. Source: US ABC

Numbers from across all branches of Wellington City Libraries show it’s been people in the capital’s number one choice of children’s ebook over the past month.

The magical tale also places second on WCL combined list of overall most popular ebook titles.

“It’s not surprising Harry Potter is in the top five, as these stories appeal to young people and adults alike,” Wellington City Library and Community Spaces manager Laurinda Thomas said.

Also making the top five most popular children’s e-book is the series’ second title, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Today’s numbers come as the capital’s libraries see their biggest increase in new members, with 436 new registrations online.

Ms Thomas says members can access a wide range of content online, including audiobooks.