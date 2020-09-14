TODAY |

Kiwi kids picking up Te Reo Māori like never before

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand's young are picking up Te Reo Māori like never before.

They may be young but the next generation’s picking up te reo better than anyone before. Source: Seven Sharp

To celebrate Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori/Māori Language Week, Seven Sharp had a kōrero with the kids from Waterview Primary to show us how it's done.

"Some of us are not part-Māori but we still learn a lot," one girl says.

They're learning the waiata and the words, as well as kapa haka, bringing the kids together one word at a time.

The man behind it all is Jarrod Waetford, called Papa Jarrod by his students.

He says it's wonderful to see students of all ethnicities embracing the language, saying New Zealand's young people are showing everyone up.

"I think they're exposed to a number of platforms of Te Reo Māori," he says. 

"Our children are teaching us how to pronounce Māori words correctly now, which is a wonderful thing."

Learning te reo can be as simple as making an effort to learn the basics, Papa Jarrod says.

For vowel sounds, it sounds like 'a' for "car", 'e' for "bed", 'i' for "three", o for "for", and "u" for "too".


