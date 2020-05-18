TODAY |

Kiwi kids head back to the classroom today after more than seven weeks away from school

Source:  1 NEWS

Students across the country head back to the classroom this morning after over seven weeks, but not everything is going back to normal.

It’s been more than seven weeks since students were sent home in response to Covid-19. Source: Breakfast

In a Covid-19 schooling world there are a number of measures in place to protect students, families, and their school communities.

For some, the commute to school will look a little different.

Public transport companies like Auckland Transport have said kids heading back to school will put an increased pressure on its network, with social distancing at play.

Buses have implemented one-metre spaced seating and transport companies have warned it’s not a given that every child will get on the bus this morning. Parents and caregivers are being urged to organise a plan b, or wait with their children to ensure they actually get on.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins told Q+A that physical distancing isn't expected at schools and early childhood centres when they return next week. Source: Q+A

It will also be the same story for school pick up, with seating guidelines still in place at both ends of the day.

School drop off and pick up also look different, with many schools not allowing parents to take their children further than the school gates to help with contact tracing.

Other strict hygiene measures are in place at school and physical distancing will also be key, though the Government has said it's not expected.

Some schools are even requiring children to keep a record of who they play with at lunchtime for contact tracing purposes.

Parents are also asked to make it clear to their children that it'll be normal if they take a while to get used to their new way of learning.

New Zealand
Education
Coronavirus Pandemic
