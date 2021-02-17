Kiwi journalist stuck on horror 12-hour ferry ride to Picton gets time for 'unexpected' wedding prep

Hamish Rutherford says he and his soon-to-be wife got a lot of pre-wedding planning done when their three-hour ferry ride from Wellington to Picton yesterday turned into a 12-hour ordeal.

The NZ Herald journalist was among the 570 passengers stuck onboard an Interislander ferry yesterday, which finally docked in Picton last night after nine hours doing laps of the Queen Charlotte Sound.

The Kaitaki ferry left Wellington at 9am and was due to arrive at around 12pm but was stuck at sea for hours after struggling to berth in Picton, with high winds forcing a change of plan.

Interislander staff served up fish and chips to the hundreds stuck on board.

Rutherford told Breakfast this morning that while they knew it would be rough when they set off, it was "very frustrating" to be at sea for so long.

"It was very windy and quite wet so it wasn't exactly beautiful weather to be standing outside on the deck," he said.

But there was one silver lining on the long day at sea — time for pre-wedding prep.

"We are heading off to get married on Sunday," Rutherford said.

"We spent an unexpected nine hours planning and organising our wedding last night."