TODAY |

Kiwi journalist stuck on horror 12-hour ferry ride to Picton gets time for 'unexpected' wedding prep

Source:  1 NEWS

Hamish Rutherford says he and his soon-to-be wife got a lot of pre-wedding planning done when their three-hour ferry ride from Wellington to Picton yesterday turned into a 12-hour ordeal.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The three-hour journey from Wellington yesterday, turned into a 12-hour ordeal due to strong winds. Source: 1 NEWS

The NZ Herald journalist was among the 570 passengers stuck onboard an Interislander ferry yesterday, which finally docked in Picton last night after nine hours doing laps of the Queen Charlotte Sound.

The Kaitaki ferry left Wellington at 9am and was due to arrive at around 12pm but was stuck at sea for hours after struggling to berth in Picton, with high winds forcing a change of plan.

Interislander staff served up fish and chips to the hundreds stuck on board.

Rutherford told Breakfast this morning that while they knew it would be rough when they set off, it was "very frustrating" to be at sea for so long.

"It was very windy and quite wet so it wasn't exactly beautiful weather to be standing outside on the deck," he said.

But there was one silver lining on the long day at sea — time for pre-wedding prep.

"We are heading off to get married on Sunday," Rutherford said.

"We spent an unexpected nine hours planning and organising our wedding last night."

Rutherford and fiancée Aimee Gulliver will wed in Kaiteriteri.

New Zealand
Wellington
Tasman
Weather News
Travel
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:37
Two new community Covid-19 cases, both linked to infected Auckland family - Hipkins
2
Pike River re-entry team reaches farthest point into mine drift it will go
3
Kiwi journalist stuck on horror 12-hour ferry ride to Picton gets time for 'unexpected' wedding prep
4
Opinion: Scott Morrison played a short sighted, inwardly focused, selfish move
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS coronavirus special - Government updates
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Morning Briefing Feb 17: Reports reveal Covid's wider social problems
11:35

No new community cases overnight; Hipkins 'optimistic' Covid lockdown could end today
00:30

Chinese, Māori communities in NZ face high rates of Covid-19-related discrimination — report
00:32

'Unacceptable' — Salvation Army issues damning new report into NZ's inequality gap