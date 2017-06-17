Kiwi journalist in exile in Russia named as Internet Party leader

The Internet Party has named a citizen's journalist currently seeking asylum in Russia as its leader ahead of the general election in September.

Suzie Dawson is the new leader of the Internet Party. Source: Twitter/ Internet Party NZ

In a statement today the party said Suzie Dawson was instrumental in major activism campaigns in New Zealand and the 2014 Internet Party campaign, during which she was inspired by former leader Laila Harre.

Ms Dawson, 36, currently lives in Moscow where she has applied for temporary asylum.

The story of her exile from New Zealand is told in her 2016 documentary Diary of a Person of Interest. She is also the host of a new web TV series Kiwi in Moscow.

"The Internet Party has the courage to challenge the powers that be and the innovative thinking needed to update democracy in New Zealand. That is why I am proud to represent it in the 2017 general election," she said.