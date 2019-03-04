Kiwi Jihadi says he'd like to come home to start a medicinal cannabis company

In his latest interview from a Syrian prison, Mark Taylor tells a newspaper journalist that if he returned home, he'd like to start a medicinal cannabis company.

The interview with The National newspaper journalist Campbell MacDiarmid ranges from why he wanted to go to Syria to what his role was there and how he became disillusioned with life under IS.

Mr Taylor said he felt "stabbed in the back" by the New Zealand government, which has made it clear it cannot help him leave the Kurdish prison in Syria and obtain a new passport. But under international obligations Mr Taylor would not be denied access to New Zealand because he was still a citizen.

The jailed IS fighter said he would like to start some kind of a medicinal cannabis company if he returned to New Zealand but if that wasn't wasn't legalised then "maybe a coffee business".

“I was looking at going home to do some business. There might be a chance of legalising marijuana,” he said. “I was looking at a business idea where I can do a plant and food business with marijuana.”