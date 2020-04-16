TODAY |

Kiwi in Singapore warns lifting lockdown too early could prompt cases to surge

Source:  1 NEWS

As New Zealand appears to be turning a corner with coronavirus, other countries who were hit by the virus earlier now face the threat of a potentially stronger second wave.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Simon Gordon says cases of coronavirus have "spread like wildfire" in a second wave of the virus. Source: 1 NEWS

Places like Singapore had shown signs of successfully reducing the impact of Covid-19, but now cases in the small but populous country are surging. 

Simon Gordon, a Kiwi now living in Singapore, warns that leaving the lockdown too early could affects New Zealand's cases numbers like it did for Singapore which is experiencing a second wave of the virus.

He says the cases in Singapore have "spread like wildfire" after recording nearly 450 new cases in 24 hours. 

"They were trying to walk a very fine line and they were doing really well then in the last week cases have gone up a lot," he says. 

This comes despite the country having been in a state like Alert Level 3 since February and is now in a version of lockdown. 

Mr Gordon warns that other countries could experience a similar increase if restrictions are lifted early as they had been in Singapore. 

"If Singapore gets stuck in this way I wouldn’t be surprised if other countries do as well."

He says countries will need to be "well prepared" as well as a "bit lucky" to be able to avoid feeling the effects of a second wave of cases.

Watch his full interview above.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Govt to reveal what Level 3 restrictions will mean for New Zealanders
2
Helen Clark takes aim at 'foolish' President Trump after WHO funding slash
3
Southland man dies from injuries suffered in stag attack
4
'It's not sustainable' - Hairdressing industry taking a hit with no clarity on when services might resume
5
Revealed: How much is being saved by public service bosses' 20% pay cut
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:45

'Make the most of the time together' - Suzy Cato's message to parents as remote learning kicks off
02:56

ASB Good as Gold: Porirua family continues to spread cheer to rest home despite Covid-19 lockdown
03:45

Wellington neighbourhood bond over daily renditions of national anthem
02:49

Kiwi exporters facing uphill battle to get products overseas