Kiwi in Singapore warns lifting lockdown too early could prompt cases to surge

As New Zealand appears to be turning a corner with coronavirus, other countries who were hit by the virus earlier now face the threat of a potentially stronger second wave.

Places like Singapore had shown signs of successfully reducing the impact of Covid-19, but now cases in the small but populous country are surging.

Simon Gordon, a Kiwi now living in Singapore, warns that leaving the lockdown too early could affects New Zealand's cases numbers like it did for Singapore which is experiencing a second wave of the virus.

He says the cases in Singapore have "spread like wildfire" after recording nearly 450 new cases in 24 hours.

"They were trying to walk a very fine line and they were doing really well then in the last week cases have gone up a lot," he says.

This comes despite the country having been in a state like Alert Level 3 since February and is now in a version of lockdown.

Mr Gordon warns that other countries could experience a similar increase if restrictions are lifted early as they had been in Singapore.

"If Singapore gets stuck in this way I wouldn’t be surprised if other countries do as well."

He says countries will need to be "well prepared" as well as a "bit lucky" to be able to avoid feeling the effects of a second wave of cases.