Kiwi households spending more on petrol, Stats NZ finds

An increasing amount of the average Kiwi household's income is being spent on petrol, according to Stats NZ.

Average petrol costs rose to $48.50 per week in the year ended June 2019, up 14.4 per cent on the same period in 2016.

The average total weekly spending for New Zealand households was $1348.70, so petrol spend was nearly four per cent of that.

“Cars are the most preferred form of transport for New Zealanders," said Emily Shrosbree of Stats NZ.

"So it’s not surprising to see households spending more on petrol given we’ve also seen an increase in fuel prices over a similar period."

The amount includes any taxes or duties on petrol implemented around the country since 2016.

Household spend for other vehicle fuels and lubricants - including diesel - also increased, but accounted for only a small proportion of transport expenditure which was less less than two per cent.

“Many households buy petrol every week,” said Ms Shrosbree.

In terms of dollar value, the amount Kiwi households are spending every week on petrol ($48.50) was similar to international air transport ($48.70) and purchases of second-hand cars ($44.80).

But Stats NZ said petrol, unlike the other areas, increased significantly.

