Kiwi hotels, motels and holiday parks enjoy busiest year ever in 2017

Kiwi hotels, motels and holiday parks have enjoyed their busiest year ever in 2017 with record high occupancy rates, Stats NZ says.

Hotels led the way with a record high occupancy of almost 70 per cent during the year ended December 2017.

However, the news was also good for all short term accommodation providers with overall occupancy rising to a record 44.9 per cent, or 1.3 per cent higher than in 2016.

Among hotels, Auckland establishments had the highest occupancy rates of 82.4 per cent, although this was down slightly on 2016.

The dip was due to more rooms becoming available, Stats NZ said.

In Wellington, Christchurch, and Queenstown-Lakes, occupancy rates increased to 80.5 per cent, 75.2 per cent, and 79.5 per cent respectively.

These were all record highs and driven by record visitor arrivals to New Zealand during 2017, Stats NZ said.

Motels and holiday parks also enjoyed stellar years with motel occupancy rates rising 1.5 per cent to 60.9 per cent.

Holiday parks had the lowest occupancy rate of 20.0 per cent, but this was also a record high for the industry.

Stats NZ said the parks tended to have lower annual occupancy rates than the other accommodation types, because of their seasonal nature and the high volumes of tent sites that drive the occupancy rate down when not in use.

Backpacker occupancy rates edged up 0.6 per cent to 44.7 per cent.

