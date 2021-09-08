TODAY |

Kiwi hospitalised with Covid in Sydney urges others to get vaccinated

Andrew Macfarlane, 1 NEWS Australia Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

A New Zealand man hospitalised with Covid-19 in Sydney is urging everyone to get the vaccine.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hopes of a cooling to Australia's hottest Covid crisis have been dashed by the latest numbers. Source: 1 NEWS

"I'm 24/7 dizzy, and it's really sore to cough or breathe in," Tuhoea Wahanga told 1News from his hospital bed.

The forklift driver from Raglan is unsure​ when or where he caught the virus, but it confined him to his couch for several days.

Wahanga was staying with a friend, who helped him isolate from the rest of the household.

However, things took a turn for the worse a few days ago, meaning Wahanga was taken to Liverpool Hospital by ambulance.

He's now in a specialist Covid ward full of other seriously ill patients.

"I watched them push a lady out - she passed away in her sleep," he said.

Wahanga said he'd previously been hesitant of vaccines, but is extremely glad he's had his first dose of Pfizer.

"I called all my kids and said to get vaccinated and get some form of defence against Covid because it's inevitable you'll get Covid.

"How severe it is depends on the vaccine."

New South Wales recorded an additional 1480 cases of community transmission today, and a further nine deaths.

Of those reported today, seven were not vaccinated, one had a single dose, and one had both doses.

Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Andrew Macfarlane
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:43
Pasifika struggling to get admitted to hospital despite severe Covid-19
2
Work and Income, MSD slammed for 'humiliating' treatment of Kiwis in need
3
New Auckland locations of interest visited during lockdown
4
Hamilton woman gets to meet new grandchild as bubbles burst for most Kiwis
5
Multiple supermarkets among 14 new locations of interest
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Second red flight from Sydney to NZ for emergencies

AUT, Auckland Uni keeps online learning for rest of semester

How does NZ’s 4 million Covid-19 jabs stack up against the world?
00:37

Hipkins embraces ‘spread your legs’ gaffe, fires shot at National's Chris Bishop