TODAY |

Kiwi Home and Away actor creates app that could help mental health during lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

Māori actor Rob Kipa Williams from one of Australia’s longest running soaps has developed a new app that he hopes will help Kiwis through lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Rob Kipa Williams, who broke new ground as part of home and Away's first Māori whanau, is hoping a new app he's developed will be ground-breaking too. Source: 1 NEWS

Williams broke new ground as part of Home and Away's first Māori whanau.

Now he’s back in Tauranga while production’s stopped on the soap.

However, he is still working.

“I started the development of the app before I started the show, but when I was doing scenes, in between takes I would jump on my phone and I would be replying to the developer,” he told 1 NEWS.

The app is called Feel and allows people to upload how they’re feeling.

“So you might be nervous, bored, anxious, angry, afraid, overwhelmed, scared, a little bit stressed then they can write a note that goes out to friends, trusted friends only," he said.

The actor had his own struggles that could have been helped by the app.

“Two years ago I was depressed, I'd had a break up and was lucky to have $21 in my back pocket, I felt like I had the world on my shoulders," he said.

“I was introduced to a mentor who helped me understand the importance of understanding my emotions.”

Clinical psychologist Denise Kingi-Uluave helped develop the app.

She heads a Pacific Health Organisation and uses the app to push users to their website for further resources and help.

“We can adjust our behaviour, if we catch it early enough to be more realistic about the situation then we will behave differently," she said.

“Hopefully that will help us to have more patience and understanding with our loved ones in our bubble,” she told 1 NEWS.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Television
Technology
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New World worker tests positive for Covid-19 in Hawke's Bay
2
'All sorts of excuses' - Police stopping rulebreakers from flouting lockdown rules
3
Coronavirus: New Zealand cases region-by-region for April 10
4
Hospital staff comforted 90-year-old Covid-19 victim as family couldn't be by her side
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm weekends
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:42

Guests infected with Covid-19 at Bluff wedding cluster not blaming anyone

'I was angry' - Auckland man infected with Covid-19 describes struggle to get tested
00:31

Watch: Colorado residents howl for healthcare workers during lockdown

NSW Health Minister reveals he wasn't consulted about NRL season restarting