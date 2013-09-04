 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwi holds onto gains, but could retreat as appetite of investor risk wanes

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand dollar has started the week little changed, holding onto the gains it made on a volatile Friday in New York, but potentially retreating as investors' risk appetite wanes.

Source: 1 NEWS

The kiwi traded at 72.42 US cents as at 8am in Wellington from US72.44c in New York on Friday.

The trade-weighted index was at 74.56 from 74.57.

US stocks ended Friday on a positive note, recovering from an earlier sell-off, while the Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index rose as high as 41 before ending at 29.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump signed a two-year Budget agreement, providing US$300 billion ($NZ414b) of federal spending and preventing the government from shutting down.

"The kiwi is behaving remarkably well and largely thumbing its nose at the volatility seen elsewhere," ANZ Bank New Zealand senior economist Philip Borkin said.

"We don't think that will be sustained and feel that equity market volatility will eventually result in a broader assessment of risk appetites overall, putting the NZD on the defensive."

Mr Borkin said US inflation data due on Thursday will be a key focus this week. 

On Monday, traders in New Zealand will be watching for electronic cards for January for an update on the mood of consumers.

The kiwi rose to 92.72 Australian cents from A92.61c on Friday.

It increased to 52.41 British pence from 52.34 pence and rose at 59.10 euro cents from 58.85 cents. It gained to 4.5600 yuan from 4.5587 yuan and was little changed at 78.76 yen.

Related

Economy

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:18
1
Police have not yet identified the body.

Body found on beach near Christchurch

2

'I won't sue her for a lot because that would seem like I'm bullying': Sir Bob Jones explains why he's suing woman who wants him stripped of knighthood

03:37
3
Seven people died on New Zealand roads over the weekend.

'Things aren't looking particularly flash' - Seven die on New Zealand roads over weekend

4
The deck of a cruise ship

Russian woman charged over violent cruise ship brawl during argument over toilet queue in Sydney

01:34
5
The star admits that she 'really misses' playing Samantha Jones.

Sex and the City co-stars at war: 'Let me make this VERY clear. You are not my family. You are not my friend'

00:39
The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

Watch: 'He's made a terrible mistake' – Warren Gatland rages over pivotal 'try or no try' call against England

Wales coach was furious that this try was disallowed in his side's 12-6 loss to England.

01:37
Renee Wright has the latest forecast for TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Batten down the hatches NZ! Heavy rain is headed your way

The MetService warns heavy rain is forecast for much of the North Island and the top of the Sth Island.

00:15
The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Watch: Delirium as the Blues' George Moala breaks Hurricanes hearts with last-gasp try to claim Brisbane Tens

The Hurricanes seemed to total control, until two tries in the final three minutes flipped the match on its head.

02:28
The Australian Foreign Minister said the conversation flowed effortlessly with the NZ Prime Minister last night at Winton Peters' house.

'Families don't always agree' - Julie Bishop says last year's war of words with NZ Labour a thing of the past

The Australian Foreign Minister said she has "moved on" from any pre-election trust issues with the NZ Labour Party.

04:00
It's the brainchild of two Mt Maunganui siblings and it’s being rolled out in New Zealand.

Kiwi brothers' app changing the way crowds interact with sporting giants like NBA's Phoenix Suns

DROPIT is the brainchild of two Mt Maunganui siblings and it's being rolled out in NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 