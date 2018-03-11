 

New Zealand


Kiwi foreign fighters

Sunday

Middle East

00:47
1
Three people died in a police pursuit at Hope, including an innocent member of the public.

Three people dead after two cars collide during police pursuit near Nelson

00:50
2
Mr Bridges says his intention is to make the most of the party's considerable experience as well as new talent.

New faces feature in Simon Bridges' National Party reshuffle

3

Heavy rain, severe gales forecast to hit parts of North Island

00:15
4
Les Bleus heaped more pressure on Eddie Jones' men with a 22-16 win in Paris.

'We did not learn quick enough' - Eddie Jones blames breakdown refereeing after England's loss

01:34
5
We look at where they go next.

What happens to US illegal immigrants? 1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright reports

Kiwi fighting ISIS in Syria.

Meet the ordinary Kiwis fighting ISIS on their home-turf in Syria

They are ordinary people who have volunteered for the most extraordinary tours of duty.

00:50
Leadership rival Judith Collins is fourth on the list picking up housing and urban development planning, including RMA reform.


09:27
The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

Political Showdown: Should fruit and veg be GST exempt? Was Air NZ's Antarctica ad offensive? Nikki Kaye & Michael Wood debate

00:30
Warriors sizzle on attack and show resolve late to record a big season-opening win.

Watch: Perth hoodoo broken! Warriors deliver stunning tries, desperate defence in victory

New look Warriors score six tries to record first victory in Perth after 23 years of trying.

02:11
News that Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have agreed to meet before may has shocked the political world.

Trump tweets: North Korea deal 'very much in the making'

The US President says "if completed" the deal will be very good for the world.


 
