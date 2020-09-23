TODAY |

Kiwi fishermen arrive home after seven months stranded on boat in Indian Ocean

Ryan Boswell, Australia Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

A group of New Zealand fishermen have returned home after seven months stuck on a boat in the Southern Indian Ocean.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Sealord crew were stranded because of the pandemic. Source: 1 NEWS

The Sealord crew were stranded because of Covid-19, and had to keep working until the company could come to the rescue.

Three months of fishing turned into seven, with the Will Watch dropping off its daily catch to the island of Mauritius.

Six of the seven men flew into Christchurch yesterday and are currently in a facility for two weeks of managed isolation. The other man decided to stay on.

From his hotel, second mate Jacob Novak told 1 NEWS that it was a difficult lockdown.

“I got to admit, I did think people whinging about a few weeks of lockdown seemed pathetic,” he said.

It’s been a logistical nightmare for Sealord, which tried and failed several times to bring about a crew change.

Eventually the company chartered a private plane - a 23,000km round trip between New Zealand and Mauritius costing over $300,000.

Sealord Fleet Harvest Manager Bill Healey said they contemplated going to Singapore, Australia and South Africa, but ruled that out because “of a number of issues”.

“The cost is significant and it was definitely a factor however Sealord is about whanau and about looking after our crews,” he said.

Sealord will give the crew at least a three month break, but already skipper Chris Howarth said he’s looking forward to getting back on the ocean.

New Zealand
Ryan Boswell
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Three new cases of Covid-19 community transmission today, and six historical cases
2
‘Boring, laughable, ridiculous’ - Winston Peters goes on attack after another poll puts NZ First out of Parliament
3
Kiwi fishermen arrive home after seven months stranded on boat in Indian Ocean
4
Covid-19 border restrictions putting pressure on NZ's largest strawberry producer
5
Vote Compass: Who took out last night’s debate? Viewers have their say
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:14

Timelapse video shows workers repairing Auckland's Harbour Bridge overnight

Wellington Hospital mental health unit unsafe for staff, patients - union

Reserve Bank keeps official cash rate at record low of 0.25%

Man faces charges relating to sexual offending in Gloriavale community