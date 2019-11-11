TODAY |

Kiwi firefighters sent across the ditch to help battle 'catastrophic' Australian wildfires

New Zealand has sent firefighters to Australia to help battle the deadly fires in New South Wales and Queensland, and has put out the offer for further help. 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been in contact this morning with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison "just to touch base and offer New Zealand's full support". 

"Our thoughts are with Australia," Ms Ardern told reporters today. "These are devastating fires."

A state of emergency has been declared in NSW as bushfires rip across the state, claiming three lives, injuring 40 and destroying more than 150 homes, according to News Crop Australia. 

The fires are so serious a state of emergency has been declared.

Sixty one fires are currently burning in NSW and 51 in Queensland. 

"We already have firefighters on the ground in Australia - a reasonably small number, but highly skilled individuals," Ms Ardern said. 

Mr Morrison said he would let her know if further support was required.

Ms Ardern said they were working through an additional request of more firefighters. 

Tomorrow will bring conditions "as bad as they get" to the wider Sydney area, 1 NEWS Australia correspondent Ryan Boswell reports.
