Kiwi filmmakers find themselves in one of the world’s biggest online gaming competitions

Police have released an image of a woman wanted for questioning over the kidnapping and aggravated robbery of an 87-year-old man in Hastings last Saturday.

The elderly man was approached by a man and woman in a car park before being forced into the backseat of his car on the corner of Queen Street West and King Street North, at 3.55pm on Saturday.

He was then driven around Hastings, where the group withdrew money from his account at several different locations.

Police say they can now confirm that the alleged female offender used the victim’s bankcard at an ATM on Tomoana Road (Mahora shops) at about 4:00pm.

She is described as Maori, in her 40s or possibly older, of solid build, wearing a black hooded top, black shorts over light blue/grey jeans or leggings.

The man with her is also described as Maori, thought to be in his late teens or early 20s, with short hair.

"We are aware that several people used the same ATM that afternoon and may have noticed this individual inserting the card several times," says Detective Sergeant Craig Vining.

"We would ask that these members of the public make contact with Police, as they may have information that will assist the investigation."