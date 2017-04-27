Kiwi feijoa crops at high risk from disgusting burrowing moth larvae

Garden centre staff are reporting an increase in guava moth infestations - an insect which threatens to destroy many beloved feijoas.

Guava moths have been in New Zealand since 1997, but a sharp increase in the number of infestations has been noted with many complaining that their entire crop has been rendered inedible by the insects.

Billy Aiken of Kings Plant Barn says the infestations are more common in warmer climates further north in the country.

The moths lay eggs on newly formed fruit and the larvae then burrow inside, ruining the flesh and producing a "pretty disgusting" mealy substance.

"It's certainly a lot bigger now than it was a year ago," he told TV1's Breakfast.

A guave moth larva inside a fresh feijoa. Source: Supplied/Kate Newton

However, there are certain things you can do to help fight the moths, including:

- Controlling the insect at a community level rather than individually is best

- Pick up fallen fruit on the ground - don't let it rot

- Buy and set traps - either light-based or pheromone-based