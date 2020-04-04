Kiwi fashion stores hit out as international competitors continue to ship to NZ

Local fashion stores are upset that their overseas competitors are still able to sell to Kiwis while they can't because of the current lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The industry are now lobbying to allow clothing to be sold online, while urging Kiwis to buy locally - even if it means they have to wait to receive it.

"There are a number of foreign firms, particularly Australian businesses in the New Zealand market, actively emailing their customers here saying 'hey you can still buy from us,'" Retail New Zealand's Greg Harford tells 1 NEWS.

Local brands like Ruby have had to close up shop.

"It just creates an envirnoment which is making an extremely difficult situation for New Zealand businesses even more difficult," Ruby general manager Emily Miller-Sharma says.

"Looking into the future, things can be pretty scary."

Retail New Zealand want the online shopping rules loosened, arguing that there's capacity in the postage network too.

"Whether it's deemed to be essential or not by bureaucrats in Wellington isn't really the point," Mr Harford continues.

"I think the point is can that item be sold and delivered safely without creating a Covid-19 risk?"

Domestic shipping has dropped by nearly 60 per cent, international shipping down by a similar amount, 27 countries no longer able to send to New Zealand.

With global restrictions in place, New Zealand could be forced to rely on the domestic economy once the ongoing lockdown ends.

"The only way we can make sure the economy doesn't tank as individuals is to continue to buy local," says brand expert Jill Brinsdon.