Kiwi fashion icon Karen Walker to be immortalised as a Barbie for 'role model' series

Renowned Kiwi fashion designer Karen Walker has been immortalised as a Barbie, announced today as the company's "official role model for New Zealand 2021".

Karen Walker, Barbie's Official Role Model for New Zealand 2021. Source: Supplied

The award-winning designer’s connection to Barbie runs deep, getting her first taste of creating clothing while making a skirt for her childhood Barbie doll.

“I was like, ‘Oh, that looks really good’ – it was that first moment where I realised that ideas, action and reality are all connected so that was really a critical moment for me,” said Walker.

Walker said she’s constantly looking at how she can reinvent that spark for the next generation of budding designers and excited to be honoured as this year's role model.

“It’s thrilling to be named as the official NZ role model for such an empowering brand as Barbie; and to be included amongst the incredible women who have been honoured in the past,” said Walker.

Fashion designer Karen Walker has been honoured as Barbie's Official Role Model for New Zealand 2021. Source: Supplied

Walker takes over the mantel from the likes of Olympian Dame Valerie Adams and former Black Fern Melodie Robinson, who served as role models in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

It’s one of the brand’s initiatives as part of the Dream Gap Project, highlighting the women breaking down barriers in their fields of work.

This year’s theme of ‘fashion reinvention’ showcases role models “encouraging girls’ authentic, joyful and unique self-expression”.