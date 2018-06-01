Kiwi farmers extra vigilant this Gypsy Day to halt spread of Mycoplasma bovis

Kiwi farmers are being warned to be extra vigilant when moving their stock this Gypsy Day, as the threat of Mycoplasma Bovis looms.

Canterbury farmers Dan and Paula McAtamney say people are heading the warning, employing a number of measures to halt the spread of the disease on Gypsy Day, the annual day at the start of winter where sharemilkers change farms.

The couple said communicating with other local farmers was really important so that people knew where cattle were coming from.

“Double fencing boundary fences, having extra staff in front of cow to make sure there’s no other cows coming, working in with the stock agents and transport companies, making sure we know where cows are coming from and when they’re going to be in certain places so we can prepare ahead,” they told TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Share milking farmers were urged by the government to maintain movement records, keep moved stock separate for seven days, and clean and dry all incoming machinery.

The government announced earlier this week it will attempt to eradicate Mycoplasma bovis.

Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor has told 1 NEWS he believes there is more than a 50 per cent chance that the Government's planned eradication of Mycoplasma bovis will be successful.

The minister met with more than 800 frustrated farmers in Ashburton last night at a meeting hosted by Federated Farmers.

He said farmers understand that there's still risk involved, but being free of the disease was still worth a shot.

"We've got to give it a go. New Zealand has done a lot of things that other countries haven't done before. I think it's better than a 50 per cent chance. Yes we're facing tough times individually, but I think most of them understand why we're eradicating. And this is a goal worth achieving," he said.

But the Government’s $880 million strategy has been met with anger by others, with many at the meeting criticising MPI's lack of communication, and delays in obtaining test results.