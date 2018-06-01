 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwi farmers extra vigilant this Gypsy Day to halt spread of Mycoplasma bovis

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi farmers are being warned to be extra vigilant when moving their stock this Gypsy Day, as the threat of Mycoplasma Bovis looms.

Two Canterbury farmers say a number of precautions are being put in place to stop the spread of Mycoplasma bovis this Gypsy Day.
Source: Breakfast

Canterbury farmers Dan and Paula McAtamney say people are heading the warning, employing a number of measures to halt the spread of the disease on Gypsy Day, the annual day at the start of winter where sharemilkers change farms.

The couple said communicating with other local farmers was really important so that people knew where cattle were coming from.

“Double fencing boundary fences, having extra staff in front of cow to make sure there’s no other cows coming, working in with the stock agents and transport companies, making sure we know where cows are coming from and when they’re going to be in certain places so we can prepare ahead,” they told TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Share milking farmers were urged by the government to maintain movement records, keep moved stock separate for seven days, and clean and dry all incoming machinery.

The government announced earlier this week it will attempt to eradicate Mycoplasma bovis.

Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor has told 1 NEWS he believes there is more than a 50 per cent chance that the Government's planned eradication of Mycoplasma bovis will be successful.

The minister met with more than 800 frustrated farmers in Ashburton last night at a meeting hosted by Federated Farmers.

He said farmers understand that there's still risk involved, but being free of the disease was still worth a shot.

"We've got to give it a go. New Zealand has done a lot of things that other countries haven't done before. I think it's better than a 50 per cent chance. Yes we're facing tough times individually, but I think most of them understand why we're eradicating. And this is a goal worth achieving," he said.

But the Government’s $880 million strategy has been met with anger by others, with many at the meeting criticising MPI's lack of communication, and delays in obtaining test results.

The tests themselves have also been questioned.

Related

Politics

Farming

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:17
1
Wickstead has felt a backlash against the comments she reportedly made to the Daily Mail.

Most read: Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead gets herself in hot water with frank comments about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

2

US father charged after allegedly putting his children in dryer and filming it

00:32
3
The two sides will meet in Super Rugby this Friday night.

Chiefs to topple Crusaders, Highlanders to stun Hurricanes: 1 NEWS NOW's expert Super Rugby picks

4

New photo: Eagle eyed fans spot Queen's secret never-before-seen pic of Harry and Meghan (close ups inside)

00:28
5
The crowd was holding their breath along with Matt Johnson during his semi-final act.

Most watched video: Illusionist gasps for air after water escape stunt nearly goes horribly wrong on Britain's Got Talent

03:38
Sean Lyons of Netsafe says teens are often put under pressure to share explicit imagery of themselves, which has police concerned about the consequences.

Netsafe warns NZ teens under increased pressure to provide nude selfies: 'pretty alarming stuff'

Hawke's Bay Police have reported a stark increase in the number of images being shared in the region.

Two years on, another review into NZ building standards is launched after first went nowhere

Documents released under the OIA show only a single, three-page document resulted from the previous review.

Street prostitute standing by the car

NZ sex workers undercut by illegal foreign prostitutes

Workers in the industry say they are being crowded out and undercut by immigrants, who are charging half the rates of their New Zealand counterparts.

01:45
Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

High Performance Sport NZ announces formal investigation into allegations against former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden

Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

00:29
Police received calls about a shooting at Whakaaratamaiti Marae this afternoon.

Police say ‘nothing to indicate anyone has been shot’ after armed call out in Putaruru

Multiple calls about a shooting at a local marae were received this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 