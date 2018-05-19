Kiwi fans join thousands outside Windsor Castle for a glimpse of royal wedding

Some fanatical Kiwi royalists are sleeping outside Windsor Castle to have a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when the pair wed later today.

Edwina Wilkie, from Coromandel, said she had already booked her London holiday when Prince Harry popped the question to actress Meghan Markle.

"I had to come here and have a front row seat," Ms Wilkie said.

"I slept on cardboard last night and my sleeping bag, and I bought my chair this morning."

Mid-Canterbury mother and daughter duo Jennie Swan and Jo Doyle have made a royal pilgrimage of their own.

Jo, who's been a royalist since she started keeping a royal scrapbook from the age of five, called the trip a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".

"It was part of my 40th birthday plan," Ms Doyle said.

"I said jokingly, 'I’ll come with you' and here we are!" Ms Swan said.

The pair battled through the crowds to reach the gates of Windsor Castle, where more than 100,000 people are expected to squeeze into the medieval town to witness the royal newlyweds.

"We’ll get a glimpse of them, you know? Even if it's a small glimpse, it's amazing," Ms Doyle said.