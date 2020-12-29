Kiwi family in Australia fight to stay there longer so daughter with cancer can be treated

Twelve-year-old Kiwi Kate Diprose is being treated for leukaemia in Melbourne but was at risk of having some of her family being forced to leave her because her family’s spots in a New Zealand isolation hotel couldn’t be changed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kate has been battling cancer since she was three but when she relapsed for a fourth time, her mum Jackie took her to Melbourne in September for a new type of treatment.

At the time, dad Marc had to stay home to run their farm while brother Fletcher and sister Jessie had school.

Two weeks ago, though, the family reunited in Australia after they were granted an emergency trip.

The precious moment was short lived, though, as Kate's situation quickly deteriorated, her mum told 1 NEWS.

“Her lung collapsed a few days ago. She’s had a few bacteria grown in her blood,” she said.

“Just recently she suffered neurotoxicity but it’s affected her sight. We can’t speak or walk or move really.”

The Diproses asked if their return flights tomorrow could be delayed a week or two due to Kate’s condition but were told quarantine hotels are booked up until March.

In an email, managed isolation staff said space was “extremely limited” and they should've “made their travel plans early”.

With dad and Kate’s siblings needing to come back to New Zealand for the farm and school, March simply wasn’t an option.

“Frustrating is the word,” Kate’s dad said.

“For us, I’m worried about how this is going to go for Jackie and Kate when we leave. It’s a lot for Jackie to bear.”



They re-applied for emergency allocation but were declined. A request to quarantine at home was also made but it too was declined; “From the information provided, your application does not meet the criteria for the category you have selected,” the family was told.

“Our biggest concern is that if Kate were to take a turn for the worse while they're in quarantine, they can’t come back,” Kate’s mum said.

1 NEWS asked managed isolation authorities about the family, and this afternoon officials said the refusal was due to an "internal miscommunication".

They've now approved the Diproses' application and will review the case to minimise the chance of this happening again.